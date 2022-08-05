Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,322.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,322.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,312. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

