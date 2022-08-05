Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 2,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

