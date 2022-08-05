Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

