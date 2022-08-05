Kryptomon (KMON) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $23,240.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00626015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

