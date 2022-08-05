KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $10.29

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00044679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $2.99 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003653 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

