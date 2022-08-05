Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 81.70 and last traded at 81.70. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at 79.92.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 74.95.

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Rating)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.