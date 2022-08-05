KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,249 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $18,351.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.22. 35,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.