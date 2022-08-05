LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $43,155.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

