Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,891,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 30,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,457. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.