Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 41,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

