Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,762,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $154.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

