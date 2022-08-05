Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 6,115,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.