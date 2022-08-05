Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,446 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 122,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,141,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $85.30. 272,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.