Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 431 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,549,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 153,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,945. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

