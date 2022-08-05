Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 8,750 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 60,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $451,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.