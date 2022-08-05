Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,921,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

