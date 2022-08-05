Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. 492,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,356,078. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.