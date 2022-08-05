Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) were down 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDSCY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.17) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

