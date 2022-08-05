Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

Landstar System stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

