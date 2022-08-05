Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

Landstar System stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

