Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $696.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.81 and a 200 day moving average of $688.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

