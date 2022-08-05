Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,631 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.