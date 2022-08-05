Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 68 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $543.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.