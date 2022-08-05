Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 369 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Waste Management by 43,447.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 50,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 111,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

