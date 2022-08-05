Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 543 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $145.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.