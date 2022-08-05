Lansing Street Advisors Invests $68,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 433,656 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.