Lansing Street Advisors Invests $68,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 433,656 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 137,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.