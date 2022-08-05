Lansing Street Advisors Invests $85,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,152,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.65.

