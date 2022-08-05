Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.42. 34,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

