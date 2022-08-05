Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $99,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,928,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after buying an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,049,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.