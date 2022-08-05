Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %
DHR stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
