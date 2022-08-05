Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.