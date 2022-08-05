Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 204 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

