Lansing Street Advisors Takes $38,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

