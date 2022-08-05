Lansing Street Advisors Takes $52,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BLK opened at $696.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.81 and a 200 day moving average of $688.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

