Lansing Street Advisors Takes $58,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

