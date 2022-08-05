Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

