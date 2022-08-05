Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newmont by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Newmont by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

