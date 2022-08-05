Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $63.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

