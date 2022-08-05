Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 135.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Lear by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lear by 92.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.