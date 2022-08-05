Leede Jones Gab Comments on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

