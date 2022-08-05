Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys New Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,750,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

