Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys Shares of 1,042,191 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,042,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.47% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $7,168,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.0 %

TGNA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 30,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

