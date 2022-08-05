Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $16.06 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.12% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

