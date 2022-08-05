Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $21.59 Million in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 587,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,591,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $319,197 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,741. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

