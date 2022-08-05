Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $32.56 Million in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,561,000. TreeHouse Foods accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.80% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 18,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.