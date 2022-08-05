Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,812,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. 42,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

