Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 663,040 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 663,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,110,000. American Campus Communities accounts for 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.48% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:ACC remained flat at $65.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

