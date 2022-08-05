Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $15.87 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Masonite International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.