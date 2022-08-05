Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $18.46 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,474.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,202,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

