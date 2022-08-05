Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes $20.64 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,643,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Progressive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.91. 41,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

