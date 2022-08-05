Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,781,000. Valvoline accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.44% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.7 %

VVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 22,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 220.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

