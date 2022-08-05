Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

